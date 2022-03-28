Cadiz council meeting gets animated

BY ROBERT AMABILE

Harrison News-Herald Reporter

CADIZ — The Cadiz village council meeting on March 17 became a bit more fiery than normal: A couple of dozen citizens showed up to voice their opposition to the newly proposed Meagan’s Point housing project.

Community members questioned the project because recent rumors circulated of it being a drug rehab facility. Some Cadiz residents received certified letters about zoning changes while others did not, part of the rationale for the group’s attendance.

Mayor John Migliore made it clear the council’s responsibility for that particular meeting was to merely change the zoning from single-family to multi-family.

The council didn’t want to leave the people without answers, however, so Debra Yeater, Executive Director of the Harrison Metropolitan Housing Authority, provided a brief overview of the project and handed out some information. The packet provided some basic information on the proposed development, and Yeater took questions and illuminated the purpose of the housing project.

The proposal is for a 38-unit housing development at the estimated cost of $9,352,241. That includes four three-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units, and 16 one-bedroom units. The project, named “Meagan’s Point,” is still in the earliest part of the process.

The development will primarily house low-income adults and families. The information provided states, “Twenty-five percent (10) units will be dedicated to the target population of transitional age youth 18-24 years of age, and adults and families facing separation and homelessness due to behavioral health challenges and lack of stable housing.”

Since Cadiz already has several low-income properties, the crowd questioned why the town needed another? The answer was that the area is not a high-income zone. The plan is to help the residents, through supportive services, find better jobs and get them on their feet. The question then arose as to how those residents would get around. There were no clear answers as they were said to be within walking distance, but it was later implied there would be transportation services.

Many questions were left unanswered, so the council arranged a meeting and time for everyone concerned to come to speak. As a result, there will be a public hearing on April 7 at 6 p.m. in the Cadiz EMS building.