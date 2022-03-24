Fred and Louise Battles

A joint memorial service celebrating the lives of the Reverend Frederick J. Battles and Sara Louise Battles will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church (4195 Pleasant Valley Rd. SE, Dennison) with Pastor Jeri Myers officiating.



Sara Louise Mercer Battles, age 74, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Union Hospital, Dover.



Born April 12, 1947 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. Mercer and Margaret E. Hennen Mercer. A 1965 graduate from Scio High School, Louise had worked as a secretary when she lived in Cleveland, then after moving back to the area, she was a special education aide at the Conotton Valley High School. She was a devoted member of the New Life Center in Barnhill, where her husband served.



The Reverend Frederick James “Fred” Battles, age 76, of Conotton, was called home to his Lord and Savior Friday on Feb. 4, 2022 in the Union Hospital in Dover.



Born May 29, 1945 in Martins Ferry, he was a son of the late Roy Battles and Margaret Beck Battles. Fred graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1964 and proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1965–1970. In 1986 he became an ordained minister from the Gospel Crusade Institute of Ministry. He worked at Gradall in New Philadelphia and was the pastor of the New Life Center Ministries in Barnhill. He was also a member and former director of the Stumptown Steam Threshers.



On Nov. 14, 1970, he married Sara Louise Mercer Battles, who preceded him in death in January. Also preceding him in death is a brother, Paul Battles.



Fred and Louise are survived by their children, Timothy (Carita) Battles and Rhonda (Robert) Mann; grandchildren Dalton (Kelsey) and Lindsay Mann and Caeden, Emmett, Braleigh, and MaKenzie Battles; Louise’s siblings Leroy (JoAnn) Mercer, Ronald (Twil) Mercer and Ruth Ann Miley; and friends that are like family, Paul and Martha Trushell.