Brett Nelms

Brett Work Nelms, 69, of Dover and formerly of Cadiz, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late George and Mary Anne Mattern Nelms.



Brett was a certified public accountant retired from the firm Balestra, Harr & Scherer and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia, Ohio, where he served as an usher and a member of the outreach committee. He was a proud graduate of Cadiz High School and The Ohio State University and is an OSU Life Alumnus. He was a member of the Clinton Lodge 47 F.&A.M. in Massillon and the Cadiz Eagles, Aerie 2162. He was also a dedicated volunteer at the Greater Dover-New Philadelphia Food Pantry.



Surviving is his wife Karen Ferguson Nelms; two daughters, Phoebe (Jason) South of Dublin and Melissa (Jason) Adkins of Canton; two stepdaughters, Chantil (Justin) Milam of Upper Arlington and Brooke (Matt) Wilson of Columbus; three grandchildren: Lillian, Lila, and Lydia Adkins; two stepgrandchildren, Blake and Harper Milam; a brother, G. Evan Nelms of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a sister, Charlotte Thress of Cincinnati, Ohio.



Brett was an enthusiastic storyteller, always quick to share his favorite anecdotes with friends and strangers alike. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, impressively visiting 47 different states, and spending time with his grandchildren. A devoted sports fan, Brett never missed an Ohio State Buckeyes game, including two Rose Bowls. Brett had a vast network of friends and a devoted family who love him and will miss him dearly.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 27, from 1–4 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. Masonic services will be held at the end of calling hours on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Brandon Keck officiating. Burial will follow at the Cadiz Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cadiz High School Alumni Association (c/o Jonathan Kirkland, 413 Oakwood Drive, Cadiz, Ohio 43907). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.