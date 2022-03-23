Karolynn Wright

Karolynn Jean Wright, 65, of Jewett, passed away with family by her side into the arms of her Savior on March 17, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



She was born on Dec. 31, 1956 in LaGrange, Indiana and was married to Jesse Jay Wright on April 9, 1989. Her death breaks a marital union of nearly 33 years.



Karolynn graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1975 and Goshen College in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in art. She was a homemaker, dedicating her life first and foremost to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, then her family and her community. She was a faithful and active member of Scio United Methodist Church, where she used her creative abilities to lead Vacation Bible School, Easter cantatas, and perhaps her proudest accomplishment, the “Bethlehem Walk.” A demonstration of her servanthood, Karolynn directed this “outdoor re-creation of the evening of Christ’s birth” for her community for over 20 years, sharing the gospel to thousands through drama and music.



Karolynn was also the 4-H adviser of the Country Cousins Club for 29 years. She had an active role in raising rabbits and teaching and conducting clinics for fellow 4-H members. She had a special interest in history, particularly identifying her family’s genealogy. Karolynn loved art and could always be found working on a drawing in her spare time. Above all, Karolynn will be remembered for her creativity, her ornery sense of humor, her love for the Lord, and her love for her family.



In addition to her husband, Karolynn is survived by her father, Karl Prough of Wolcottville, Indiana; one son, Michael Wright, and his wife Kendra of Milton, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Kristen Joseph and her husband Josh of Richland Center, Wisconsin and Kaylee Wright, who resides at home; four grandsons, Lane Joseph and Jordan, Jace, and James Wright; and one sister, Mary Herr, and her husband David of LaGrange, Indiana. Karolynn was also a cherished sister-in-law and proud aunt to several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Schloltterback Prough of Wolcottville, Indiana.



Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at the Koch Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Scio, Ohio). A celebration of Karolynn’s life will be held at the Scio United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m., with services by the Reverend Jonathan Butera. Friends can also be received at noon prior to the service. Interment will be at Hanover Cemetery.



Due to the unexpected death of Karolynn, the family is requesting financial assistance with the funeral instead of flowers. All contributions can be made via https://gofund.me/28cd8b4b.