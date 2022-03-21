Joanne Graham

Sarah Joanne Harriman Sedgmer Graham, 86, of Cadiz, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Meadows of Cadiz with her family by her side. She was born on March 21, 1935 in Jewett, Ohio, a daughter of the late David and Pauline Walters Harriman.



She was affiliated with the Cadiz Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She worked at Ohio Cat, Cadiz High School, and in human resources.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her first husband, William L. Sedgmer, Sr.; two grandsons, Jesse James White and Lucas D. Sedgmer; and her brother, J.D. Harriman.



Surviving is her husband, Gary Gene Graham; a son, William L. (Carolyn Calovini) Sedgmer, Jr. of New Athens; two daughters, Leslie (Dick) Lewis of Coshocton and Bettie (Benny) Ferraro of Cadiz; eight grandchildren: Willam Sedgmer III, Jacob Sedgmer, Elisabeth Bittinger, Colt Lewis, Ruger Lewis, Hawken Lewis, Cantessa Maria Ferraro, and Michael Ferraro; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. (Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio). Private interment will be at the Fairview Gardens Cemetery in Jewett, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to the Cadiz Chapter of the Salvation Army (c/o Andrew Hutyera, 431 St. Clair Avenue, Cadiz, Ohio 43907). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.