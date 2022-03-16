James Whitehead

James J. Whitehead, 80, of Cadiz, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville from complications due to surgery. He was born on March 24, 1941 in Bridgeport, Ohio, a son of the late George and Mildred Brownfield Whitehead.

Jim was a retired mechanic and truck driver and enjoyed pulling garden tractors. He was a member of the Sons of the Legion at the Cadiz American Legion Post 34 and the Cadiz Eagles, Aerie 2162.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a daughter, Janey Horstman; a brother, Melvin Whitehead; and a sister, Barbara Jackson.

Surviving is his wife, Margaret Ann Garrison Whitehead; three sons: Jimmy (Rose) Whitehead of Richmond, Jeff (Kym) Whitehead of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and John (Lelah) Whitehead of Wintersville; two daughters, Lynn Whitehead of Hopedale and Janice (Mike) Whitehead of Cadiz; a stepson, Thomas “T.J.” White of Missouri; a stepdaughter, Christina White of Cadiz; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Cadiz American Legion. The family is being assisted by the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Harrison County Pulling for a Cure (734 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907) or to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders (c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.