Memorial Services March 2022

Memorial service for Chad LaCross is on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m; both the service and calling hours will be at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz.

The memorial service for Wanda Galey is on Saturday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m.; calling hours will be from 2 until 3:30 p.m, all at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home.

Memorial service for James Whitehead is on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Cadiz American Legion. Arrangements will be by the Clark-Kirkland-Barr.