Lillian Wolfe

Lillian L. Wolfe, 84, passed away on March 13, 2022, in Cadiz, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Jenny and Mathias Gettinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Wolfe, and her son, David E. Wolfe. She is survived by her daughters Terry L. (Byron) Wilson of Cadiz and Tracy (Jerry) Curtiss of Darlington, Pennsylvania; Joseph O. Wolfe of Beaver Falls; grandchildren: Chelsie (Terry) Forbes, Rachel (Craig) Huegel, Taylor Curtiss, and Justin Montani; and great-grandchild Sophia Montani. Services are private and arrangements done by Alvarez-Hahn Funeral Services and Cremation, LLC., Ambridge.