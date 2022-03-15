Gordon Schrader

Gordon W. Schrader, 75, of Cadiz, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born on Dec. 24, 1946 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of the late Coy H. and Rose (Hauber) Schrader.

He was retired from Consol, where he was a member of the UMWA, a Union Member of Local 7690, and most recently delivered parts for Modern Auto Parts in Cadiz, Ohio. He was a member of the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church and the Fairpoint Polish Club. He enjoyed racing cars on local tracks most of his life and helped his son Mike with his drag car. He also enjoyed his boat and planting flowers.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his sister Janet Linamen and her husband, Harold.

Surviving is his son Michael (Christine) Schrader of Cadiz; his daughter, Angela (Steven Curfman) Hardwick of St. Clairsville; a grandson, Gage Schrader; a granddaughter, Danae Hardwick; his former wife and mother of his children, Diana Schrader; and a brother, Donald (Irene) Schrader of Anderson, Indiana.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, where the funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Hopedale, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.