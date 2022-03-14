Thomas Mizer

Thomas A. Mizer, 86, of Cadiz, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Tom was born on Sept. 11, 1935 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late Emerson and Sylvia (Giffin) Mizer.

Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army and an avid fan of the Ohio State University. He was known across the Ohio Valley as “The Milk Man” for many years and later received the nickname “The Mayor of Park Village.”

His true love was farming and milking Holstein cows. In the last few years, he became very competitive at bingo, which he enjoyed playing with his friends at Park Village Southside.

He was preceded in death by his wife Winnie (Horn) Mizer, companion Jackie (Seleski) Rocchi, companion Suzanne Frutchey, and sisters Nancy Jonard and Dorothy Willis.

Tom is survived by a son, Thomas J. (Karen) Mizer of Cadiz; two daughters, Deb (Jeff) Knight of Cadiz and Luan Mizer of Cadiz; brothers David (Anna) Mizer and George (Kathryn) Mizer; sisters Lois (George) Henderson and Sara (Mizer) Griffith; six grandchildren: Whitney (Chris) Wack, Katie (Jeff) Kimble, Morgan (Alison) Knight, Allie Knight, Karley Mizer, and Brett (Holland) Mizer; and several great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 18, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Erica Harley officiating. Burial will follow at the Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House (716 Commerical Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.