Nancy Zende

Nancy Jo Zende, 85, of Hopedale, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at home with her family. She was born on Nov. 21, 1936 in Hopedale, Ohio, a daughter of the late David and Ola Hunt.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Zende and three sisters, Margie Hunt Cale, Betty Hunt Jenni, and Billie Hunt Leas.



Nancy was a member of the First Church of Christ in Hopedale. She was a member of the Hope Players. She loved playing the organ, going to church, and sitting in the swing waving to her friends. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandchildren and family.



Surviving is two sons, Jerry (Mary Ann Strohmeyer) Zende of Hopedale and Tommy (Cindy Maxwell) Zende of Cadiz; three grandchildren, Stephanie Zende of Akron, Michelle Zende of Los Angeles, and Thomas Zende of Cadiz; and Nana to Levi Fox of Cadiz.



Friends will be received at the Blackburn Funeral Home (324 High St. Hopedale, Ohio) on Wednesday, March 16 from 4–7 p.m. and Thursday, March 17 from 11 a.m. until the time of her funeral services at 1 p.m. with Dean Blythe officiating. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Hopedale.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to Harrison County Cancer Crusaders (c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907). Offer condolences online at www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com.