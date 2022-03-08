Anthony Warner (age 97): beloved husband for nearly 70 years of Margaret Eileen (nee Bigley), loving father of Toni Perkins (husband William) and Felix (wife Marilisa), devoted papa of five and great-papa of six, cherished son of the late Felix and Anna (nee Bomboris), and dearest brother of the late Betty Delucas.



Anthony was born on Aug. 10, 1924 in Duncanwood, Ohio and passed away on March 6, 2022 with family by his side. Following his graduation from Cadiz High School in 1942, he proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a two-star master chief and served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.



Contributions may be made in memory of Anthony to the Gary Sinise Foundation (P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365). Services were handled by the DeJohn Funeral Homes & Celebrations Center of Chesterland. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com

