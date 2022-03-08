Adena native honored as Veteran of the Month

BY REBECCA BRATTEN WEISS

Harrison News-Herald Reporting Journalist

In a short ceremony at the Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 25, Dirk Harkins, co-founder of the Veterans/First Responders Jamboree, presented his organization’s Veteran of the Month Award to Roger Sliva.

Sliva’s tour was in Vietnam with the 1st Logistical Command. He is a lifelong resident of Adena and a member of the Adena American Legion Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars of Hopedale, the Jefferson County Veterans Association, and AMVETS. In 2003, Sliva was honored as a Steubenville Herald-Star Community Star, and in 2004, he was named Jefferson County Veteran of the Year.

As well as serving his country overseas, Sliva has also served the local community in numerous ways, especially in the service of education about military history and the importance of supporting the nation’s veterans. He has organized programs about Normandy, Victory in Europe Day, the Korean War, and Iwo Jima. In addition, Sliva has also overseen a musical concert for the first anniversary of 9/11, organized Memorial Day services at Adena Elementary School, and participated in numerous events, parades, and services representing the Legion. His family also coordinates local efforts for Wreaths Across America.

One significant contribution Sliva has made to area education is his Memorial Day school program essay contest on “What Memorial Day Means to Me.”

“I’ve been doing this for 29 years, going on 30,” Sliva said. He shared that after the first essay contest he organized, the school principal told him that students had said it was the event they remembered best about the school year. “I always hand out flags to the students, and some of them have come up to me years later and said they still have them.” He’s also brought in different veterans to speak to the students.

Wreaths Across America is also a valuable way to educate younger citizens about the role of veterans in the nation’s history. The purpose, Sliva said, is to “remember, honor, and teach.” And he hopes that “kids will keep this going long after we’re gone.”

Harkins said that Sliva was an obvious choice for this month’s pick. “We don’t just draw a name out of a hat; we talk about it.” He also noted that Roger and Donna Sliva used to write to him and send him packages when he was in Texas undergoing treatment for post-traumatic stress.

As well as honoring Sliva’s service and community contributions, Harkins’ organization is also donating $500 and a wheelbarrow full of items to be raffled off to support area veteran P.J. Lishick, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Harkins is also dedicated to educating area veterans about the benefits of joining their local Legion. He hopes more younger veterans will get involved in the Legion, help support veterans, and fight for veterans’ benefits. “It’s up to us to step up and carry on,” he said.