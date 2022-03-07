Dorothy Henthorn

Dorothy A. Henthorn, 91, of Cadiz, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 5, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born February 14, 1931 in New Straitsville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Morris B. and Goldie Farms Dishong.

Dorothy was a member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz, and she worked at the former Leeser’s Market and Town Square Drug Store and the Carriage Inn.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Robert William Henthorn; a brother, Morris W. Dishong; five sisters: Norma Raynard, Betty Hopkins, Goldie Barrett, Gloria Horton, and an infant sister; and a special friend, Herbert Moreland.

Surviving is her daughter, Barbara Ann (Ike) Tan of Wheeling; two grandchildren, Michelle (Sarah) Tan of Columbus and Ike Tan of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at the Cadiz Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to either the Mary’s Mission (c/o First Church of Christ, 139 North Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907) or Mid-Ohio Food Bank (3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, Ohio 43123, www.midohiofoodbank.com). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.