Community rallies around accident victims and families

A long line wound around the entrance to Conotton Valley Union Local School on Monday. Braylen Novak’s funeral was held in the gymnasium, where friends and family gathered. Bleachers, chairs, and the stage were all filled, leaving only standing room. Just days prior, Braylen and Garson Imes played basketball with their team on that same court.

Braylen’s family began receiving callers at 11 a.m., which continued steadily until the funeral began at 6 p.m. Braylen’s uncle Mitchell Laps, cousin Justin Higginbotham, and baseball coach Dave Didonato each spoke at the service.

“Braylen’s spirit was like no other. He made everyone feel important when he talked to them. Some people take their whole life to find what they are good at, but Braylen knew his gift,” remarked Laps, “He knew it was that smile…”

Braylen lived in the moment and found joy in appreciating each second of his 18 years. He professed his faith and showed love to those around him.

His loss is a physical tragedy but consider the spiritual tragedy of living a life without Jesus, without hope and peace. If you’re wondering how you can honor Braylen’s life, simply act like Bray: “smile — and love like he did.”

Coach Didonato told stories of the two friends, each memory packed with examples of the enthusiasm and leadership they showed during their games. The duo grew up together, tag-teaming nearly every sport at Conotton Valley and even venturing into the drama club, too. Much could be said about their friendly antics whenever they were together.

As of Thursday afternoon, Garson is still in critical condition fighting for his life. He sustained significant head and neck injuries. Of Garson, Nita Yeager, his grandmother, said, “He is the fun-lover of the family. Always the first one to tell you ‘I love you,’ and always the first to offer his help whenever you need it. We are so very proud of all of our grandchildren, Garson being a role model to all of them. He is a bright spot wherever he is; Garson seems to learn new things at every turn and talks effortlessly with whoever comes across his path. Just last month, he was visiting us, making plans to hunt for the first time, asking grandpa how the tractor works, seeing what he could get into next…”

In the wake of last week’s tragedy, many groups and organizations rose up to help the friends and families of Braylen Novak and Garson Imes. Those who stepped up to honor and support ranged from all across the Ohio Valley — and the state. Dozens and dozens of organizations have raised funds to honor Braylen and help Garson. Churches, banks, restaurants, fire departments, sports teams, villages, clubs, individuals, and businesses have all chipped in.

Clothing companies, like Fashionably Flawless, Pieces with Purpose, and Tigers Den Sports Shop, have created special Conotton Valley shirts to help fundraise.

Numerous schools had “green and gold” days to keep Braylen and Garson in their thoughts and prayers: Carrollton Exempted Village School District, Conotton Valley Union Local School District, Quaker Academies, Dover City Schools, Sandy Valley Local Schools, Lakeland Academy Community School, Buckeye Trail High School, Harrison Central, Conotton Valley Elementary, Malvern Schools, Newcomerstown High School, Strasburg-Franklin Local Schools, Buckeye Career Center, and Kent State University at Tuscarawas.

Sports groups, like Buckeye Trail Boys Roundball, Garaway Softball, Sandy Valley Cheerleading, Tusky Valley Trojans, Harrison Central Cheer, Newcomerstown Trojan Sports, Garaway Football, helped out. And several booster clubs chipped in, like the Conotton Valley Booster Club and the Buckeye Local Football Parents Club.

Local restaurants also stepped up — the Venue in New Philadelphia and Knickers Bar and Grill in Carrollton, to name a couple. The Buffalo Wild Wings and Texas Roadhouse in New Philadelphia also held fundraising events that donated portions of their total sales.

The Carroll County Courthouse changed its spotlight colors to green. And the Calvary United Methodist Church in Sherrodsville held a prayer vigil in remembrance. Even the village of Scio and the Scio Fire Department hung green and gold ribbons on poles and lights around town. Earlier this week, the Conotton Valley basketball team honored Braylen and Garson at one of their games: They started three players at the tip-off. Braylen and Garson weren’t there, but their teammates ensured that they were still a part of the team.

The list is not exhaustive as many others have made significant contributions not mentioned.

February 16: Braylen Novak, 18, and Garson Imes, 17, were en route to Conotton Valley school to lift weights after their classes at Buckeye Career Center and Kent State University at Tuscarawas.

Around 2:20 p.m. at Cumberland and Caddy Roads southwest between Sherrodsville and Conotton Valley school, the ’98 Chevy Lumina veered off the right side of the road, back onto the road, spun, and slammed into trees off the left side of the road.

The following vehicle continued to the school, where the driver gained cell phone service and alerted school staff members to the accident. School staff, passersby, and EMS quickly arrived and began assisting.

Novak was pronounced dead on the scene. Imes was extracted from the vehicle, taken by ambulance to Aultman Hospital, and carried via life flight to Akron Children’s hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, Imes is still in critical condition.