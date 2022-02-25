Brad Buckey

Bradley Alan Buckey, 59, of Bowerston, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born April 7, 1962 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Jack Franklin Buckey and Linda Sue (Specht) Buckey.



A lifelong area resident, Brad attended Conotton Valley High School until his senior year, before graduating from Jewett-Scio High School in 1980. He drove truck for 30 years, most recently for Kenan Advantage Group. His favorite thing to do in his free time was riding his Harley-Davidson.



On Nov. 28, 1998, Brad married Jacquelyn D. (Starcher) Buckey, who survives him. He is also survived by their daughter, Linda Buckey; his stepdaughter, Jessica (Shawn) McCullough; grandsons, Dominic and Leland McCullough; brother, Ron (LeeAnn) Buckey; sisters, Elizabeth (Eric) Walker and Jackie (Chris) Aegerter; a number of nieces and nephews; and a large extended family, including his aunt, Kathy (George) Romig, and uncle, George (Amy) Specht, with whom he grew up. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sons, Taylor and Tyler Buckey; stepson, John A. Knight; grandparents, William and Bernice Specht and Bernerd and Iva Pauline Buckey; and uncle, Frank (Veda) Specht.



Pastor David Fell will officiate a 1 p.m. funeral on Monday, Feb. 28, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, where visitation will be for two hours prior to the funeral. He will be interred in Bowerston’s Longview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105).