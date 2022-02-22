Anthony Capers

Anthony D. “Tony” Capers, 70, of Hopedale, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 17, 1951 in Wheeling, West Virginia a son of the late Norman and Edna Milliken Capers.



Tony was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ, Harrison Lodge 219, F. & A.M, and the Scottish Rite 33, Valley of Steubenville. He was retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation.



He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a son, Sean Sponhaltz, and a nephew, Jeffrey Polen.

Tony is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce Zende Capers; a son, Aaron (April) Capers of Cadiz; a daughter, Jessica (Jason) Friedline of Wintersville; seven grandchildren: Roarke, Ryan, Emma, Brayden, Grayson, Trenton and Gianna; a brother, Norman (Sandy) Capers of Bloomingdale; a sister, Sandi Polen of Naples, Florida; a nephew, Troy; and two nieces, Tracey and Paula.



A memorial service will be held at the Hopedale Church of Christ (329 High Street, Hopedale) on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Dean Blythe officiating. Masonic service will take place immediately before the memorial service at the church. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Hopedale, Ohio. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale Church of Christ, P.O. Box 266, Hopedale, Ohio 43976. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.