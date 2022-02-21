Helen Kokovich, 88, of St. Clairsville and formerly of Cadiz, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Park Health Care in St. Clairsville, Ohio. She was born on Oct. 28, 1933 in Powhatan, Ohio, a daughter of the late Mileo and Agnes Brkich.



She, along with her husband Adam, owned and operated the Starlite Inn in Cadiz for many years. She was also a member of the Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Kokovich on April 17, 2007, and two brothers and five sisters.



Surviving is her son Danny Kokovich of Ostrander, Ohio; three grandchildren: Alexandra (J.P.) Williams of Delaware, Daniel Logan Kokovich of Ostrander, and Hannah Kokovich of Grandview; and a great-grandchild, Parker.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 25 from 4-8 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Ed Kovacik officiating. Burial will follow at the Powhatan Cemetery in Powhatan Point, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.