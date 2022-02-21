Haylnn Rose

Haylnn Yvonne Rose, infant daughter of Brennon Rose and Shaelynn Harris, was stillborn on Feb. 17, 2022 at the Akron General Hospital.



Preceding her in death was her great-grandpa Chuck Harris, great-uncle Charlie Harris, uncle Hunter Moore, great-grandma Mary Miser and great-grandpa Lacey Miser, Sr.



She is survived by her parents; her brother, Maddox Kirvin; her maternal grandparents, Scott and Angel Moore; aunt and uncle Jordan King and T.J. Moore and great-grandmother, Tammy Harris; paternal grandparents; Mark Claring and Leslie Cross; and several aunts and uncles including, Troy and Jackie Layman.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com