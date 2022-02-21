Gwen Stewart

Gwendolyn Weiser Stewart, age 82, passed away peacefully at home in Jewett, surrounded by her family on Feb. 20, 2022. Born on Dec. 21, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was one of five children born to the late Dr. Richard W. Weiser and Lynette Baldwin Weiser. Growing up in Jewett, Gwen later attended The Andrews School in Willoughby, Ohio and went on to Bowling Green State University, where she graduated with her degree in education.

Gwen took time to travel and biked across Europe while teaching at Niagara Falls in New York. Gwen married Robert Stewart on Sept. 25, 1965, as she returned to Jewett, where they owned and operated Sunnydale Farms & Dairy for many years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and loved her flower beds. A devoted wife and mother, she always made family a priority. Preceding her in death are siblings Richard L. Weiser and Jackie Weiser Cunningham, brother-in-law Thomas Cunningham, and sister-in-law Martha Stewart French.

Gwen is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert L. Stewart; daughter, Sandra (Alan) Thompson; son, Steven (Missy) Stewart; her precious grandchildren: LeeAnna Thompson, Alisha (Brock) Hovanick, Clayton (Kathlynn) Stewart, James M. Thompson, and Melinda Stewart (Tylor Hammel); and a great-grandson, Caden A. Stewart. She is also survived by her siblings, Marilynn (Phillip) Wenner and Lynne (Geoffrey) Jenkins; sister-in-law Janet Merryman Weiser; and brother-in-law, Maynard French.

Always drawing strength from her faith, she was a member of the Jewett United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship. She also was a member of the Harrison County Farm Bureau, Ohio Holstein Association, and Jewett Garden Club.

Services will be held at the Jewett Methodist Church (202 West Main Street, Jewett, Ohio) on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Hester Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours will also be held at the church on Friday, Feb. 25, 2–4 p.m, 6–9 p.m., and 10–11 a.m. prior to the service. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Gwen to the Jewett United Methodist Church Endowment Fund (35 Public Square – PO Box 456, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764) or the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders (Julie McPeak at 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907).