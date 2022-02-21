Gay Hauber Bossetti died on Feb. 17, 2022 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. Gay graduated in 1957 from the Jewett High School in Jewett, Ohio. She furthered her education and later graduated from the Franciscan University

of Steubenville in 1967 with a degree in education and philosophy. She taught in Columbus, Ohio and later in Perkins Township near Sandusky, where she gave love, comfort, and an education to the many children she taught. Her love in life was always for children.

During Gay’s Grandpa Snyder’s funeral in 1977, she had a conversation with her favorite uncle, Ray Snyder, the brother of her mother, Elsie. The conversation was about the Snyder family, which Ray said was published in the local history books. That conversation produced a love

and lifelong search to find out and research the Snyder families. Gay was a lifetime member of the Harrison County Genealogical Society and the Harrison County Historical Society. She was also a lifetime member of the Miser Organization, the Misers being her Grandmother

Snider’s side of the family.

Gay was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution through her great, great, great-great-grandfather Martin Snyder who fought in the Pennsylvania regiment. Around 1799, Martin moved with his entire family by ox-cart to settle in Jefferson County, Ohio — now Harrison

County, Ohio — where he was one of three who donated land to become the Greenwood Cemetery, and he was the first to be buried there in 1810.

Bridge had always been a passion for Gay. For over 35 years, she played each Monday with friends from Sandusky. She jokingly referred to these Mondays as “federal holidays.”

Gay is survived by her son, Michael (Lauren) Bossetti and their six children, whom she loved so dearly: Katie Dahm of Bellevue, Ohio, Michael Bossetti and Nick Bossetti of Columbus, Ohio, Sarah Bossetti, a student at Ohio State University, Cole Bossetti and Sophie Rose Bossetti of Bellevue, Ohio where Gay resided. She was further blessed with her two great-grandbabies, Riah and Jacob Dahm. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sue Hauber of Jewett, Ohio; brother James (Becky) Hauber of Cambridge, Ohio; sister Connie Hauber of Jewett, Ohio; three special nephews: Ryan Hauber, Chuck (Carrie) Hauber, and Dave (Lisa) Jones, and five nieces: Stephanie (Brian) Brandt, Trisha (Eric) McAfee, Jayme (Dave) Wheeler, Kim (Mike) Wade, and Shannon (Mike) Roberts.

Gay was preceded in death by two brothers, Lew Hauber and Larry Hauber; her dear sister, Delores Kay “Toots” Jones; her parents, Clarence and Elsie (Snyder) Hauber; stepfather, Paul Bish; and grandparents Steve and Rose (Valdinger) Hauber and Walter (Pete) and Essie (Miser) Snyder.

She will always be remembered for her kind and loving spirit, her undying love and dedication to her family, and mostly for being the best “Mimi” her grandchildren could wish for.

A service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Clark Kirkland Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio, followed by burial at the Greenwood Cemetery.