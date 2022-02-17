Thelma Faye Gladman

Thelma Faye Ryan Gladman, age 85, of Park Village Healthcare Center in Dover, Ohio and formerly of Tippecanoe, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.



Born on July 22, 1936, in Akron, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Geneva (Evans) Ryan. Faye graduated from Dover High School in 1954. She married Walter B. Gladman on March 29, 1957 and shared 43 years of marriage prior to his passing on July 5, 2000.



She is survived by seven of her eight children: Sharon Gladman, Rebecca Gladman, Nancy (Douglas) Carpenter, John (Jack) Gladman, Daniel (Lorraine) Gladman, Matthew Gladman, and Mark Gladman; grandchildren: Ryan, Marcia, Laura, Doug, and Katie; great-grandchildren: Jermaine, Stanley, and Rozlyn; brother Kenneth (Cynthia) Ryan; and sisters-in-law Margaret Ryan and Betty Gladman. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son David B. Gladman and brothers Neal Ryan and Cecil Ryan.



In accordance with Faye’s wishes, cremation will be carried out through the care of Koch Funeral Home in Scio, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at a future date in the Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville, Ohio. A reception will follow the graveside services at the Washington Township VFD (81125 Gardner Road, Tippecanoe, Ohio 44699).



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Park Village Healthcare Center in Dover and Crossroads Hospice for their dedicated care of our loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care at https://crhcf.org/donate/ or Washington Township VFD (81125 Gardner Road, Tippecanoe, Ohio 44699).