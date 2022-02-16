J. Richard “Dick” Snyder, age 95, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2022 with family surrounding him and holding his hand. Born July 31, 1926 in Harrison County, he was one of four children born to the late Max Snyder and Alberta Richmond Snyder of Conotton. Dick graduated from Bowerston High School and was an honored Navy WWII veteran.

Dick was married to the love of his life, Jody Amos Snyder, for 73 years; she preceded him in death on Aug. 2, 2019. Also preceding him are siblings Kathleen Falls, Harold Snyder, and Mary Ann Conrad and a daughter-in-law, Patti Copeland Snyder.

Dick’s surviving family consists of a daughter, JoDee (Dale) Myers, and a son, J. Richard Snyder; grandchildren: Jolie (LZ) Lloyd, Dusty Helwig, Hunter (Randy) Snyder; great-grandchildren: Piper, Gillian, Elliott, Kendall, Keelin, Miranda, and Lincoln; and fifth-generation Violet, Sawyer, and Magnolia.

Dick was a member and former deacon for the Scio Presbyterian Church. He also belonged to the Dining Fork Ruritans, Scio American Legion Post 482, Tri-State Feeder Association, Ohio Cattleman’s Association, and was a past Stitch and Hitch 4-H adviser who served as a ring man for three local county junior fairs livestock auctions and was a former harness racehorse driver. He was also a member of the Ohio Valley Antique Dealer Association. He had 30 years of antique sales at the Den of Antiques that he owned with Jody and was very proud to have continued the Amos family legacy and own the oldest livestock barn in Ohio, Scio Livestock Auction.

Services will be held at Scio United Methodist Church (117 Maple St. in Scio) on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Mick Foster officiating. Burial will follow in the Perrysville Cemetery. Calling hours will also be held at the church on Friday, Feb. 18 from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. The Koch Funeral Home in Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.