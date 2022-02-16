Aaron Bowman

Aaron Lee Bowman, age 41, of New Rumley, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz.

Born April 1, 1980 in Steubenville, he was the son of Rebecca Jane Fife Bowman of New Rumley and the late Leroy Alan Bowman, who died on Aug. 19, 2020.

Aaron graduated from Cadiz High School and had worked for the Freeport Press before an illness caused him to retire. He attended the First Church of God in Cadiz and enjoyed watching television, especially anime programs. But what he loved was helping with the family reunion.

In addition to his mom, he is survived by brothers Steven (Katrina) Cooper of Dover and Robert (Ginger) Cooper of New Philadelphia and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A time of remembrance with the family will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Koch Funeral Home in Scio.