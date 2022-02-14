Bonnie Cunningham

Bonnie Mae Cunningham, 65, of Freeport, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Country Club Retirement Center in Dover, where she had resided the past three years. Born May 27, 1956 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late James Ralph and Betty Lou (Butler) Cunningham.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family, which includes her daughter, Holly (Derek) Leggett; granddaughter, Emma Leggett; siblings, Shirley M. Peterson, Terry L. Cunningham, James A. (Robin) Cunningham, and Karen S. (Ed) Arnold; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Natalie Cunningham.

Bonnie will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She also worked as a nurses’ aide for Park Village Health Care Center. A resident of Freeport for most of her life, she was also a member of Freeport Presbyterian Church.

Pastor Dave Koch will officiate a 1 p.m. funeral on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. She will be interred in the Greenmont Cemetery at Freeport. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.