Ranch to Table: It’s all in the name

BY REBECCA BRATTEN WEISS

Harrison News-Herald Reporting Journalist

The Ranch to Table restaurant in Cadiz offers exactly what its name implies: local grass-fed beef from the ranch of James and Shelley Coffelt right here in Harrison County. The Coffelts started their cattle ranch, where about 1,500 Black Angus run on nearly 8,000 acres, about 15 years ago, and they opened their restaurant in Cadiz in July 2019.

The Ranch to Table building has been a restaurant facility for years and has a lot of local history attached to it — for example, Charles Manson and his first wife once resided in the upstairs apartment. But since taking ownership, the Coffelts have added a lot of upgrades and renovations. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, and the décor highlights the classic aesthetics of old-time Cadiz.

Shelley Coffelt is a designer and is committed to restoring the building to its original condition and character. When they closed their indoor dining area for nine weeks at the start of the pandemic, the Coffelts were able to renovate the wainscoting, furniture, ceilings, and bathrooms of the facility, while continuing to offer takeout meals.

“We kept all our employees on during that time and kept paying them. We didn’t want to lose anybody and didn’t want to do that to them,” Shelley Coffelt explained.

The restaurant is presently open seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, except Sundays, when they only offer breakfast and lunch. Some of their most popular menu items include the breakfast boats, which are especially in-demand when Ranch to Table offers all-day breakfasts on Saturdays. The hot roast beef sandwich with grass-fed beef is also a favorite.

While not all the meat on the menu is local and grass-fed, Shelley Coffelt said that is their ultimate goal. Meat from their ranch is also available at Fancy Meats, located behind the restaurant.

Shelley Coffelt shared that the restaurant is also available for parties and meetings, and groups can reserve the banquet room or meeting room at no cost beyond purchasing food and beverages. Also, if people want to bring in wine to enjoy with their dinner, they can legally do so, and the restaurant will provide the glassware.

As well as offering great food, Ranch to Table is also a community gathering place. “Everybody knows everybody here. People will come in four times a day; people move from booth to booth talking to each other.”