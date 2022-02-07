Thomas Carter

Thomas Harold Carter, 59, of Cadiz, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 6 after a short battle with cancer. Born Dec. 8, 1962 in Wheeling, West Virginia, Tom was a son of the late Jim and Janet McKee Carter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Tami Lynn Carter; his son Kyle (Carly) Carter; grandson James Thomas (JT) of Cadiz; daughter Kaci Lynn of Dunlap, Iowa; brother Jim (Diane) of Wadsworth, Ohio; brother-in-law Chad (Deanna) Ankeny of Louisville, Ohio, mother-in-law Sally Ankeny of Cadiz, father-in-law Ed (Vicky) Stark of Jewett, Ohio; three aunts: Marie McKee of Boston, Carolyn Greer of Cadiz, and Marsha Scott of New Philadelphia; uncle John Parkinson of Adena; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Tom was employed by the village of Cadiz for 37 years. He was the supervisor of the water and wastewater departments and recently had taken the position of the utilities director for the village. Tom was proud to hold a Class 3 license in water and wastewater and was well known in the state of Ohio for his knowledge in both departments. He was also the operator of New Athens and Harrisville’s wastewater systems.



Outside of work, Tom was very active in his community, and his presence will be missed. He was the former scoutmaster of Troop 269 and led at least 10 scouts to obtain their Eagle Scout honors. Tom was the president of the Cadiz Girls Softball Association for eight years. He was a proud member of the Harrison County Fairboard, where he enjoyed eight years of his life as treasurer. Tom was an honorary member of the Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years, where he held ranks as high as assistant chief. Tom also belonged to the Grand Lodge of F.O.A of Ohio: Harrison Lodge #219 (37 years), Harrison Central FFA Alumni Chapter (five years), Harrison County Farm Bureau (17 years), Harrison County Pulling for a Cure (three years), Sons of the American Legion of Cadiz (35 years) and Fraternal Order of the Eagles of Cadiz (20+ years).



Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 11-4 and 6-9 at the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz (154 West Market Street) and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Masonic service will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. and the fireman service will be held on Friday at 9 p.m. in the church. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Harrison County Pulling for a Cure (734 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907) or the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders (c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907).



“When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them but to live with the love they left behind.”



