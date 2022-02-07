Reverend Allen E. Rose

Reverend Allen E. Rose, 91, of Mansfield passed on to his heavenly home Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. He was 91 years of age.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1930 in Tippecanoe, Ohio, the son of Ora A. and Hazel (Cox) Rose, and he grew up in Deersville. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1948.

After graduating from high school, Allen worked for many farmers during the summer. He spent several years working on the loading crew at Clay City Pipe Company in Urichsville. In 1951 he was drafted into the United States Army, taking his basic training in Hawaii. He entered the Korean Conflict with the 45th Infantry Division. He was wounded and received a Purple Heart. He attained the rank of Sergeant First Class. After being released from active duty, he served the remainder of his tour in the active reserves.

On Nov. 6, 1953, he married the love of his life Beverly A. Mallarnee. They were married 68 years and were blessed with four children.

He answered God’s call into ministry in 1957. He accepted his first church appointment of four churches: Bloomingdale, Hopedale, Unionport, and Annapolis. The next year he was appointed to Hopedale and Bethel for four years. During this time, he furthered his education by going to Garrett Theological Seminary for four years and two years at Ohio University. He received his associate membership in the United Methodist Church. He also served the Salineville, Riley, Highlandtown charge for five years; Byesville Main Avenue for six years; Greenwich and Delphi for seven years; Butler Trinity and North Liberty for 10 years; and Kinsman for six years. He officially retired from full-time ministry in 1996. He then moved to Mansfield and was the pastor of Christian Care Giving at the Main Street United Methodist Church for 14 years, after which he retired again. Allen was in the ministry for a total of 53 years.

He was active in the EOEF camping program as a leader for many years, as well as the Conference Camping Program. He was also a Stephen Minister Leader. He put his heart and soul into his love for serving his God and sharing that with all the lives he touched. Two highlights of his many trips during his ministry were to the Holy Land and Greece in 1976 and an Amtrack train trip to California in 2009. These trips were given to him and Beverly as love gifts from their congregations. As a Korean War veteran, Allen was privileged to attend the Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. in 2014.

Reverend Allen is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years who never left his side, Beverly; daughter Joyce (Bill) Hohman of Vermilion; son Steven (Mary Kirkpatrick) Rose of Granville; daughter-in-law Cynthia Rose of Walled Lake, Michigan; son-in-law Richard Walters, II of Cambridge; seven grandchildren: Elissa Mallett, Bradley (Karlee) Walters, Brandon (Megan) Hohman, Kristin Hohman, Regina Rose, Nicholas Rose, and Benjamin Rose; five great-grandchildren: Peyton and Brady Mallett, Magnolia and Maverick Walters, and Clara Hohman; sister Kay Mizer; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Gary in 2015; his daughter Kathryn Walters in 2018; two sisters, Dorothy Huston and Alice McMillen; and a brother Donald Rose.

The Rose family will receive guests on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 from 3–7 p.m. at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. The funeral service giving glory to God for the life of Reverend Allen Rose will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Main Street United Methodist Church. The Reverends Doug Lewis and Jennifer Whitmore will officiate. Friends may call the hour prior to the service. Military honors performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad will follow on the church’s grounds. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Patterson Cemetery in Deersville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church (230 South Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902) or Deersville United Methodist Church (P. O. Box 59, Deersville, Ohio 44693).

Please visit snyderfunealhomes.com to leave a message of support and view Allen’s tribute video.