Arleen Thompson

Arleen Virginia Thompson, 77, of Cadiz, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Meadows of Cadiz with her family by her side. She was born July 5, 1944 in Mentor, Ohio, a daughter of the late Denver F. and Lydia M. Nation Adams, Sr.



Arleen was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her son Vincent L. Grabits and her brothers, George M. Adams, Denver F. Adams, Jr., John E. Adams, and Richard S. Adams.



Surviving is her two sons, Joseph (Paula) Grabits, Jr. of Adena and Adam (Miracle) Grabits of Cadiz; daughter, Rhenae Grabits-Thompson of Cadiz; grandchildren: Joseph (Betty) Grabits, III of Bloomindale; Rhandii L. (Preston) Jones of Cadiz, Ashlei R. Beaird of Steubenville, James E. Lathem, Jr. of Cadiz, R. Michael (Lacee) Beaird of New Philadelphia, and Marc W. Wolf, Jr, of Akron; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Jayah, Kamdon, Emma, Ava, Joseph IV, and Amelia.



A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. The memorial guest book may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.