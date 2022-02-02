Adena gets a little greener

BY REBECCA BRATTEN WEISS

Harrison News-Herald Reporting Journalist

In 2021, Adena resident and council member Marla Brokaw spearheaded a plan to create a community garden on the village green. Though the village already uses parts of the green (near the gazebo) for concerts and other events, Brokaw noted that a lot of its space was still underutilized.

The idea for starting a community garden came from Brokaw’s niece, Briana Brokaw, who thought it would be a great way to help educate young people in the community about where food comes from. And they decided the village green would be an ideal site for a garden because of the high quality of the soil there.

The garden serves as a location where Adena residents can participate in and learn more about growing food, with a focus on reusing and recycling items for the garden, such as watering cans made of milk jugs and old tires for planters. They also applied for a grant through the JB Green Team, which allowed them to purchase additional recycling-related items for the area around the garden. With the funds from the grant, they acquired three benches and two picnic tables made of recycled products, a recycling container, and a message board for updates on the garden and other initiatives.

Brokaw said she was pleasantly surprised to see how solid and high-quality the recycled material was. “Between two and three tons of plastic were diverted from landfills because of these items,” Brokaw said.

They also purchased educational flyers and pamphlets to place by the garden so that when spring comes, young people in the area can visit and find out more about gardening and recycling.

A number of others in the village came together to support the community garden. Some donated money to buy seeds, plants, and gardening equipment. Others started seedlings at home and donated those. Mike Reynolds, the head of the street department in Adena, also volunteered his services and helped install the benches by the garden. And Ernest Jasmin showed up with his tiller to help break ground.

Brokaw said that they got a late start last year, so they didn’t have a chance to have kids visit the garden because school was already out. This year, though, they are starting early and getting the information out.

“My hope is to get more kids involved, and each kid would have a row, take care of it, and at harvest, pick their stuff.” And though snow is still on the ground, it’s not too early to start planning and buying seeds.

Marla Brokaw encourages other area villages to follow Adena’s example and try for their own community gardens. “Adena is a great place to do this. Other little towns should take advantage of it. We have the land; we have the capability; we have the interest.”