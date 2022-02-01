David A. Bailey, 79, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at home after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Born on May 6, 1942 in Salem, Ohio, David was the son of the late Don T. Bailey, Sr. and Clara R. Waddell. He earned a bachelor’s of science from The Ohio State University and a master’s of science from the University of Dayton. He was a high school teacher, a timber cutter, a trapper and avid outdoorsman, a dedicated father with a sense of humor, and a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by a son, D. Mitchell (Kano) Bailey of Tokyo, Japan; four daughters, Daphne (Dr. Derek) Hollingsworth, Sunny L. Rutan of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Dorothy (Eric) Lollathin, and Bianca C. Bailey of Gallipolis, Ohio; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandra G. Borrow of Cornelia, Georgia and Joyce W. Bailey of Fort Myers, Florida.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife and son in 1973, Gretchen S. Young and Christopher M. Bailey; his second wife in 2015, Barbara A. Copas; and his brother, Don T. Bailey, Jr.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4588 State Route 160 in Gallipolis, Ohio). All are welcome to attend (Zoom available). Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton, Ohio on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or https://www.nationalmssociety.org.