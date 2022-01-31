Roberta “Bobbi” Burrier Dulkoski, age 70, of New Rumley, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, Ohio, following a lengthy illness.

Born July 7, 1951 in Steubenville, she was a daughter of Mildred I. Jacobs Burrier of New Rumley and the late Dean L. Burrier. Bobbi started elementary school at New Rumley and graduated from Scio High School in 1969. After graduating, she attended Kent State University and a computer school in Dover. She had worked for Neimayer Pharmacy and Carrollton Plastics and retired from the Harrison County Department of Human Services due to her illness.

Growing up, she loved living on a farm, especially raising lambs. She was a member of several organizations, but the one she loved was 4-H. She belonged to the New Rumley 4-H Club and proudly raised and showed a grand champion lamb and a grand champion steer during her 4-H career. She was a member of the New Rumley United Methodist Church and the former Jewett Women’s Club. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved her pug, Otis.

On Dec. 11, 1971, she married Zygfryd “Junior’ Dulkoski in the New Rumley United Brethren Church, which later merged with the New Rumley United Methodist Church. Junior preceded her in death on March 2, 2015.

Surviving, in addition to her devoted mother, is her son Jeff (Mary) Dulkoski and her loved and cherished grandchildren Katherine and Walker Dulkoski, all of New Rumley; cousins Debbie Ciocco and her daughter Hannah of Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Alan (Elise) Cowie and his two children of Cincinnati.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at noon in the New Rumley United Methodist Church (41395 Scio-New Rumley Rd. in Scio) with the Reverend Mick Foster and Pastor David Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilgore Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 6–8 p.m. at the Koch Funeral Home (101 W. Main St. in Scio). Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society (P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090) or online at www.nationalmssociety.com. Koch Funeral Home in Scio 740-945-6161 or www.kochfuneral.com.