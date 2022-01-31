Linda Ackerman

Linda Sue Ackerman, age 76, of Tallmadge, Ohio, formerly of Davenport, Florida and Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Linda was born Nov. 6, 1945 in Dennison, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Delbert R. Overholt and Ada Merle Watson Overholt.

Her husband of 54 years, David Walter Ackerman, Jr., died on Nov. 14, 2016. They were married on Dec. 27, 1961.

Linda is survived by her three children: Scott (Rhonda) Ackerman of Jefferson, Georgia; Alicia Hall of Massillon, Ohio; and Jill (Carl) Crawford of Brimfield, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Jessica (Joshua) Riggs, Jeremy (Ashley) Ackerman, Jaymie (Zac) Gardner, Austin Ackerman, Andrew Hall, Kyle (Amber) Hall, Brendan Hall, and Joseph Crawford; and 10 great-grandchildren: Cadyn Riggs, Brextyn Riggs, Linkyn Riggs, Rileigh Warther, Rylan Walton, Carsen Walton, Jase Ackerman, Easton Hall, Jaylyn Gardner, and Caydee Gardner.

She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Lou Overholt and Helen Bower, both of Delaware, Ohio; and three sisters-in-law Janice Overholt of Westchester, Ohio; Lou Ann Boyd of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Veda Ackerman (Will Thacker) of Davenport, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Delbert Wayne Overholt, and two brothers-in-law, Charles “Ike” Berger and Dean Bower.

Linda was a graduate of Lakeland High School in Freeport, Ohio. She attended Kent State University, graduating in 1987 with a degree in nursing. She retired in 2011 after 21 years at Union Hospital in Dover, where she worked in the labor and delivery department. She was a member of the Westchester United Methodist Church.

Following Linda’s wishes, cremation will take place, and there will be no calling hours or service.

The Koch Funeral Home (216 S. High Street, Freeport, 740-658-3470) was entrusted with her arrangements. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website at www.kochfuneralhome.net.