Cadiz council swears in new members for 2022

BY REBECCA BRATTEN WEISS

Harrison News-Herald Reporting Journalist

CADIZ — The Cadiz village council met last Thursday and started off the session by swearing in new council members Albert Peters and Derek Sefsick. Since mayor John Migliore was not in attendance, the council nominated John Vermillion as council president. Following this, village administrator Brandon Ludwig presented his report to the council.

The first item on the report pertained to the operations of the village buildings. Due to recent increases in COVID cases, access to village buildings will be by appointment only to protect the safety of both employees and village residents. This arrangement will be temporary and won’t affect daily operations.

Ludwig then proposed that the council plan to discuss the possibility of adjusting the rental rates at Sally Buffalo Park, following the changes being made there. He also noted that the Cadiz Police Chief Ryan McCann had put together a list of abandoned and nuisance properties that will also need to be discussed in the year ahead. Ludwig then moved on to talk about the village’s water and sewer operations and put forth a recommendation that they hire a laborer for these departments.

Ludwig also asked that the council create a special committee to decide how to allocate and spend funds from the American Rescue Plan. And finally, Ludwig commended the village employees for their hard work during recent weeks, despite injuries and illnesses across different departments, the stress of the holiday season, and the snowstorm.

Something new Ludwig initiated at council was a spotlight on a particular employee every month, and he took time to commend the first Employee of the Month, public utilities director Tom Carter. Carter has been with the village for 37 years, is an honorary volunteer fireman, and has served as treasurer of the fair board and president of the Girls’ Softball Association.

Following the approval of the administrator’s report, the council made a motion to sell an older police vehicle. Problematic properties worked their way back into the discussion as the council went on to talk about dilapidated properties on both Grant Street and South Muskingum Street. The council passed a motion to file a nuisance complaint about both properties in hopes that they could eventually be taken down. The council hopes to earn a grant to access funds to pay for the demolition and clean-up of the derelict structures and possibly other nuisance properties in the village.

“New business” for the village council included the reading of several ordinances, including one authorizing the village administrator to sign an agreement with the Harrison Hills School District for the purchase of West Gate School, another regarding the sewer project at the fairgrounds, and one regarding the sidewalk at Country Club Road.