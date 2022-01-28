Melanie Barnhart

Melanie Rose Morrison Barnhart, 81, of Cadiz, Ohio went home to be with the Lord and the love of her life of 64 years, Edward, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, after complications of broken heart syndrome.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1940, a daughter of the late Ray and Betty Morrison.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Edward H. Barnhart Sr; her daughter, Diana Lynn McDonald; brothers Terry, Ray, Buddy Morrison; and brother-in-law Paul Barnhart.



She is survived by her children: Edward (Chris) Barnhart Jr., Stephen (Sheryl) Barnhart, Lisa Kae Barnhart (Brian Beckley), and Melanie Rose (Andrew) Whiteman; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; siblings: David (Evelyn) McMasters, Donald (Maria) Morrison, Cecil (Cindy) Morrison, Kim (Garry) Rudd; sisters-in-law Janet Morrison and Violet Corso; numerous nieces and nephews and other beloved relatives.



Friends will be received Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 4 with service beginning at 4 p.m., at the Borkoski Funeral Home (555 East Market Street in Cadiz, Ohio) with the Reverend Dixie Hendricks officiating. Interment will be private. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com.