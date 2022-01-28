Linda J. Moore, 69, of Cadiz, passed away at the Weirton Medical Center after a long illness. She was born on June 30, 1952 in Steubenville, Ohio to James Morris Hawkins and Ila Faye Miller Hawkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles “Tom” Moore, and her brother-in-law George Campbell.

Linda was first and foremost a caretaker of her beloved children and grandchildren. She loved her son-in-law and daughter-in-law as if they were her own children. Family was everything to her and loved nothing more than spoiling her grandchildren. In retirement, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, spending time with her lifelong friends, and traveling with her family.

She was a paramedic/EMT with the Hopedale Fire Department for 20 years as well as an EMT instructor. She retired from the Harrison County Developmental Program after 23 years.

Surviving is her son Michael (Jessica) Moore of Hopedale; daughter Jodi (Chad) Norris of Steubenville; five grandchildren: Jared Norris, Brennon Norris, Alex Fluharty, Nick Fluharty, and Hanna Moore; brother Ronald Hawkins of Hopedale; sister Raye Ann Campbell of Cadiz; and many nieces and nephews.

A joint visitation for her and her beloved husband will be on Sunday, Jan. 30 from noon until the time of the joint funeral service at 3 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, with Dean Blythe officiating. Private interment for Linda and Tom will take place at the convenience of the family at the Greenwood Cemetery in Hopedale, Ohio. The family is asking visitors to please wear masks and social distance. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale Church of Christ (P.O. Box 266, Hopedale, Ohio 43976). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.