Charles “Tom” Moore

Charles Thomas “Tom” Moore, 74, of Cadiz, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at his home. He was born Aug. 14, 1947 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of the late Fred S. and Kathryn V. Moore. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, George Campbell.

Tom was a U.S. Air Force veteran who first retired from R&F Coal Company after 32 years and then from Harrison County Rural Transit after 14 years.

Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Linda J. (Hawkins) Moore; a son, Michael (Jessica) Moore of Hopedale and Jodi (Chad) Norris of Steubenville; five grandchildren: Jared, Brennon, Alex, Nick, and Hanna; brother-in-law, Ron Hawkins of Hopedale; sister-in-law, Raye Ann Campbell of Cadiz; and many nieces and nephews.

Together, Tom and Linda found great happiness in their family and spending time with their grandchildren. Tom had an amazing commitment to their happiness and success. He enjoyed nothing more than watching them do what they loved and sharing family dinners together. He would drop everything to help his neighbor or a stranger in need. Tom left a long-lasting impression on everyone he met. His family will forever live to honor his memory.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. The Hopedale American Legion will provide military honors at the conclusion of visitation at the funeral home. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.T2T.org). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.