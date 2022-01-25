

Noelia Ann Buxton, 62, of Bexley, Ohio passed away on Jan. 18, 2022 at her home in Bexley.

She is preceded in death by her father, Juan Joseph Sharpe; adoptive father, Walter Leroy Morgan; mother, Joann Messina; and sister, Michele Straight.



Noelia is survived by her husband, James T. Buxton of Bexley, Ohio; brothers, Steve Morgan of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Mike Morgan of Wisconsin; half-sisters, Marilyn, Marcie, and Dinora of Las Vegas and half-brothers Ivan, Michael, and Joseph of Las Vegas; daughter, Stacy Villamagna of Chandler, Arizona; son, Joseph Buxton of Bexley, Ohio; five grandchildren: Lennox Buxton, Jude Villamagna, Deacon Villamagna, Evelyn Buxton, and Flora Villamagna, whom she loved with all her heart; and many other family and friends.



Funeral services will be at the Church of Christ in Carrollton on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the church. The family invites family and friends to attend a postfuneral repast at Chop House in Carrollton, beginning shortly after the services. The Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with local arrangements.