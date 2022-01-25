Dallas Logan

Dallas Henry Logan, 67, of Perry Township in Carroll County, passed away on Jan. 22, 2022, after a period of declining health, on the family farm where he was raised. He was born on Feb. 17, 1954 to the late H. Roy and Opal (Walters) Logan. He was a lifelong farmer along with his wife and children raising black Angus cattle and hogs. He also enjoyed coon hunting all his life. He retired in 2020 after 48 years from the coalfield, where he operated heavy equipment.

In addition to his parents, Dallas was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred S. Logan.

Dallas is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan (Wohlwend) Logan, whom he married at the Perrysville United Methodist Church, where he was a member. He and Susan were blessed with three wonderful children who survive: Paul (Laura) Logan of Perrysville, Luke Logan of Perrysville, and Rachel (Bryan) Hays of Kensington, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Henry Hays, Emma Logan, Ruby Hays, and Hannah Logan; his sister, Janet (Tom) Postlethwait; and sister-in-law, Doris Ann Logan, all of Carrollton, Ohio.

Per his request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas and Carroll County (704 Canton Road, N.W, Carrollton, Ohio 44615). Condolences and special memories of Dallas can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.