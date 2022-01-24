Inez Joanne (Murphy) Hall, age 86, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully at 7:26 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in the Cambridge Place in Cambridge, Ohio.

She was born March 29, 1935 in Belmont County, a daughter of the late Paul Murphy and Berneda May Williams Murphy.

Her husband of 65 years, Boyd Hall Jr., died Oct. 3, 2018. They were married on Aug. 29, 1953.

Inez is survived by her two children, George Hall of Scio and Corella Green of Denver, Colorado; her grandsons: Andrew Hall of Scio, Ohio, Kyle (Amber) Hall of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Brendan Hall of Scio, Ohio; her granddaughters, Alexandra (Adam Michels) Green of Tacoma, Washington and Rochelle (Christian O’Rarden) Green of Denver, Colorado; two brothers, Jim (Jeannine) Murphy of Hebron and Bob (Tommye) Murphy of Hebron; and two sisters, Louise Shelyten of Barnesville and Maxine Cleaver of Marysville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Inez was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Bond and Mary Johnson Robb.

In 1971, she graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in education. She also earned a master’s degree in education from Ohio University in 1983. Inez was fortunate to find a job at the Freeport elementary school as a second-grade teacher. She was with the Harrison Hills City School District for her entire 38-year career, retiring in 2008. She loved to teach and always hoped that she had given her students a love of learning for their entire life.

After retirement, she was able to spend time tending to the house that she and her husband Boyd built and lived in for their entire married life. She and her husband took many trips with their children and were fortunate to see most of the U.S.A, with their favorite spots being the Florida beaches. She also traveled to Colorado to visit her granddaughters. She enjoyed walking the local trails and roads around her home.

Visitation will be in the Koch Funeral Home from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family by flowers or donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Koch Funeral Home (216 S. High Street in Freeport, Ohio) was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website: www.kochfuneralhome.net.