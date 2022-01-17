Elizabeth Vargo, 95, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Harrison County Home. She was born June 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Pete and Rose Mrus Rock.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vargo Jr.; sister, Mildred Rock; and brothers: Franklin, Pete, Mike, George, and Evan Rock.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Jeffrey Vargo of Maryland, David (Holly) Vargo of New Athens, and Sharon Vargo of Cadiz; sisters, Annie Zullo of Hopedale, Ohio and Ruth Rock of Wintersville, Ohio; grandchildren Seth (Taylor) Vargo and Ally Vargo; stepgrandchildren Hunter (Alyssa) Yarnell and Tanner Yarnell; and step great-granddaughter Dalilah.

Friends are invited to a graveside service on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Cadiz Union Cemetery. A memorial visitation is planned for a later date.