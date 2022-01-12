Robert E. Johnson

Robert E. Johnson, age 78 of Perry, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022 at the Tripoint Medical Center. Born Feb. 8, 1943 in Archer Township, Ohio to Alva and Sylvia Willis (ncc: Henry) Johnson, he had been a longtime area resident. Robert worked for Laborers Local 310 as a foreman. He loved to travel and play poker. He had been to Las Vegas over 85 times.

Survivors include his children Robert (Bonnie) Johnson Jr. of Huntsburg, Ohio and Pamela (Samuel) Fankhouser of Cameron, West Virginia; grandchildren Elizabeth (Chris) Tate of Rock Creek and Anna Johnson of Chardon; sisters Ina Marks of Scio, Ohio and Joann (Mike) White of Carrollton, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and special friend Jeanne Watson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara L. (ncc: McDonald) Johnson, son Craig W. Johnson, and brother Donald Johnson.

A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Perry Township Cemetery (3840 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio 44081). A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home (2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio 44057). Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com