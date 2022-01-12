Gary Berard

Gary L. Berard, 69, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1952 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Domenic and Bessie Shaw Berard.

Gary was retired after 42 years with the Norfolk and Southern Railway.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a son, Kevin Andrew Berard on Oct. 28, 1996, and four siblings: Gene Berard, Robert Berard, William Berard, and Kathy Payne.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hillock Berard; a daughter, Stephanie Bonebrake of Cadiz; three grandchildren: Travis Berard, Layla Workman, and Seth Bonebrake; seven siblings: Jim Berard of Bergholz, Jack Berard of Kilgore, Karen Vale of Jewett, Nancy Zantene of Jewett, Dan Berard of Scio, David Berard of Bowerston, and Doug Berard of Gastonia, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Hopedale American Legion. The family is being assisted by the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.