Shirley Rogers

Shirley J. Rogers, 85, of Cadiz, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 27, 1936 in Cadiz, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leonard and Enid Patterson Merryman.

Shirley was a devoted Chrisitan, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and worked with her husband for many years doing the business end of their trucking company. She also drove the school bus for 15 years for the Harrison Hills schools. Over the years, she enjoyed bowling, camping, swimming, picnics, and singing with her family.

Shirley was a lifelong member of the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church. She served as the historian for the church. For 60 years, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school to children and rejoiced in them learning the Bible. She loved singing in church and in the choir. And she loved her church community.

She was devoted to reading scripture and, in the last months, writing them down. She said, “So that she would not forget.”

She was the family’s calm strength and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by two sons, James Craig Rogers and Donald L. Rogers; two brothers, Arnold Lewis (Louie) and Allan R. Merryman; her sister, Ellen Orr, and her husband Leslie; and two nephews, Leonard Leslie (Lennie) Orr and David Merryman.

Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Harold C. Rogers; two sons, Michael C. (Cynthia) Rogers of London, Ohio and Chad C. (Emily) Rogers of Cadiz; two daughters, Roberta (Bill) Darios of Cadiz and Trudy (Dave) Barr of Cadiz; a daughter-in-law, Vickie Rogers of Cadiz; grandchildren, Chris and Lisl Rogers of Tucson, Joshua M. Rogers of London, Nathaniel C. Rogers of London, Jonathan R. Rogers of London, Rebekah N. Meyers of London, Donald Craig Rogers of Cadiz, Katelyn and Ryan Coffman of Cadiz, Carley Rogers of Cadiz and Kimber Rogers of Cadiz; great-grandchildren: Caden, Addison, and Colton of Tuscon, Skyann, Christian, Jonathan, Kirsten, Angelina, Cheyenne, Landen, Abel, and Harmony all of London, and Derrick, Drexan, Conner and Kendall all of Cadiz.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Asbury Chapel (39300 Deersville Ridge Road, Cadiz) with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Hines Cemetery in Cadiz, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home as well as the church.

Memorial contributions: Stonerise Hospice, 68150 Bayberry Drive, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.