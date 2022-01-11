James Fluharty

James K. Fluharty, age 77, of rural Bowerston, Ohio, died early Tuesday morning Jan. 11, 2022 in the Sunnyslope Care Center in Bowerston.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1944 in Rochester, New York and was the son of the late Kenneth Fluharty and Vessie Leona Pittman Byrd and was raised by his stepfather Melvin Byrd. In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom Byrd, Bob Byrd, and Alan Fluharty and a sister, Martha Yeager.

Jim was a heavy equipment operator for many years, having worked for Puskarich Mining, Inc., spent 20 years with C K & K, Inc. in Tuscarawas, O, and retired in 2014 from Oxford Mining, Inc. in Cadiz, Ohio. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era. A dedicated outdoorsman, he loved to go hunting and fishing. He was a knowledgeable and enthusiastic gun collector who enjoyed shooting guns for sport. He also collected and was very adept at repairing vintage clocks. He was very attached to his canine companion Coco. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann (Rhode) Fluharty, whom he married Nov. 2, 1968; his three children Charles “Chuck” Fluharty of Bowerston, Cathy (her wife Lori) Fluharty of Scio, and Chris Fluharty of Bowerston; two grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Murray of Marysville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted noon Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Kremer officiating. Interment will follow in the Conotton Cemetery near Bowerston. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon in the funeral home. The family has requested that all attendees observe COVID protocols and please wear a mask. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website.