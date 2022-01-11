David Tucker

David A. Tucker, 67, Hopedale, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 25, 1954 in Metheun, Massachusetts, a son of the late Carle Richard and Marilyn Frances Greel Tucker.

He, along with his wife Jean, was the owner and operator of Tucker Farms and Leasing Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mitch Tucker; three brothers: Francis, William, and Richard Tucker; and two sisters, Donna Ickler and Susan Wagner.

Surviving is his wife, Jean Tucker of Hopedale; a son, Carle (Julie) Tucker of Clinton, Ohio; a grandson, Austin Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Bristol and Brynlee; five siblings: Linda Jones of Minerva, Thomas (Rita) Tucker of Lakeworth, Florida, Dorothy “Dottie” Piper of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Nancy Elizabeth Tucker of Palmetto, Florida and Steven (Dora) Tucker of Chester, South Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with Reverend Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hopedale, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.