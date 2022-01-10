Zygfryd Dulkoski Sr.

Zygfryd Balthazar Dulkoski, Sr, age 93, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home near Jewett.

Born Feb. 26, 1928 in Adena, he was a son of the late Boleck Dulkoski and Pauline Runevitch Dulkoski. Ziggy honorably served in the U.S. Army as a medic. He worked at Y&O Elms 1 Mine for 32 years until it closed in 1980, then he worked for the village of Jewett until he retired.

Ziggy was a member of UMWA Local 1304 and a former member of the Jewett Sportsman’s Club, who enjoyed fishing in area lakes. A self-taught harmonica and accordion player, he still loved playing a couple of days a week for area seniors. He never met a stranger and enjoyed dancing, especially polkas and waltzes. Ziggy dearly loved his family and enjoyed attending any family get-together.

Preceding him in death is his loving wife of 54 years, Audrey M. Grim Dulkoski, who died May 26, 2003; a son, Zygfryd “Junior” Dulkoski, who died on March 2, 2015; two infant sons, Jerry Lee and Thomas Patrick Dulkoski; and a granddaughter Kayla Dulkoski.

Surviving is children Gary (Danita) Dulkoski of New Philadelphia, Larry (Susan) Dulkoski and Wayne (Pam) Dulkoski, both of Germano, Gloria (Mike) Carson of New Lexington, and Robert (Carol) Grim of Utah; 14 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; brothers Matthew (Mardell) Dulkoski of Jewett, Mike (Peggy) Dulkoski of Scio, Clarence (Linda) Dulkoski, Freddy (Rhonda) Dulkoski both of Hopedale and a sister Nellie Schaney of Hopedale.

Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Bethel United Methodist Church near Jewett, with Lay Pastor Dorman Mader officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Monday, Jan. 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the Koch Funeral Home in Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Brenda Wallace, 87250 Amsterdam Rd, Jewett, Ohio 43986 or the American Heart Association (300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637). www.kochfuneral.com