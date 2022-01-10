Rita Botine

Rita Rensi Botine, 78, of Hopedale, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Trinity West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born June 10, 1943 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond O. and Ruth Tripp Rensi.

Rita was a retired emergency department secretary of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz, Order of the Eastern Star at the Queen Esther Chapter in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a 1961 graduate of Hopedale High School.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband that she married on Sept. 24, 1976, Larry Botine on February 12, 2009; her brother, Richard Rensi; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Botine Havlik.



Surviving is her daughter, Debi (Ralph) Bratrsovsky of Fort Morgan, Colorado; four grandchildren, Rachel Wacker and Matthew, Greg, and Rebecca Bratrsovsky; great-granddaughter, Peighton Leigh Knight; a brother, Raymond Charles Rensi and wife Glenda of Dahlonega, Georgia; and sister-in-law Verna Rensi of Hopedale, Ohio. Rita was truly blessed with having two families: Jack and Audrey Merryman, C. Mike Merryman, J. Pat Merryman, Shirley (Merryman) Taylor, and Steve O. Merryman; dear personal, longtime friend, Dolly (Wallace) Tipton; nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special cousin, Carla (Patton) Skinner.



Per her request, cremation has taken place, and a graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Hopedale with Paul Giffin officiating at the family’s convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 271, Hopedale, Ohio 43976). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.