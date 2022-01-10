Joanne Baker

Joanne Baker, 70, of Cadiz, Ohio, died on January 7, 2022 in Trinity West Medical Center in Steubenville. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on May 1, 1951, daughter of the late Margaret Vargo.

Preceding her in death was her husband Ray Baker in 2016; a brother, Cliff Brewer; and a sister, Karen Cooper. Joanne was a dietitian at Harrison Community Hospital for 19 years and a member of the Hopedale American Legion Auxiliary Post 682 and the Pine Valley Sportsman’s Club. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving is two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Applegarth of Kinston, North Carolina and Ray (Tabitha) Baker Jr. of Beallsville, Ohio. There are four grandchildren: Raylynn Jenkins, Megan Baker, Briana Applegarth, and Maddie Applegarth and two great-grandchildren. Brother Cliff Bonecutter of North Canton and sisters Linda Maffitt of Parlette and Rose Schoolcraft of Bloomingdale also survive.



Joanne's wish was to have graveside services in Hopedale Cemetery sometime this coming spring.