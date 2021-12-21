Thomas Amos

Thomas “Tom” Amos (1948-2021), age 73, of Dover, formerly of Scio, Ohio, will be dearly missed by his family and friends after passing away the morning of Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville, with family by his side and an angel to fly him home to Heaven, after complicated health problems relating to the COVID virus.

Tom was born the second son of the late Sanford and Edith Amos. “Tommy” grew up living on Main Street in Scio and spent much of his childhood at the family-owned Scio Livestock Auction with his beloved grandparents and extended relatives. He often shared fond memories of the idealized life he experienced growing up with his loved ones, including family dinners, lively poker games, and happy holiday affairs. He attended Scio Elementary and later graduated from Scio High School, home of the Panthers, in 1965. Following graduation, he went on to attend Computer Programming Community College in Columbus and joined and served in the U.S. Air National Guard from 1965-1971. His 121st Tactical Hospital Unit was activated to South Korea to support the Vietnam War in 1968. Upon discharge, he returned to employment at TRW, Inc. in Minerva. Following this, he and his wife Carol purchased and operated the Scio Lawson Convenient Store franchise before retiring and moving to Dover to be closer to their children.

He grew up attending the Scio Presbyterian Church and later became a member of the United Brethren Church of New Rumley, where his best friend, Fred Battles, was pastor. Tom was a devoted Christian that faithfully prayed the Lord’s Prayer and Serenity Prayer at the start of each day and considered it a privilege to know the Lord as his personal Savior.

He had many hobbies and personal interests that he loved doing to pass his time. As a child, he liked fishing, playing baseball, racing go-karts, playing pranks, and telling jokes. Later he became fond of boating and water skiing at Tappan Lake, raising bird dogs and training them to hunt grouse and pheasant, playing table foosball, shooting pool, and playing weekly poker games at various clubs. He was an avid trap shooter, gun collector and liked reloading his own ammo. He spent 50 years of his adult life attending weekly trapshooting events at local sportsman’s clubs.

Tom was married to his lifetime friend and wife of 54 years, Carol Jean Falls Amos, whom he affectionately referred to as “his Lady.” In addition to his wife Carol, surviving are his two daughters, Mandy (Brady) Shaffer and Heidi (Mark) Fowler, and his beloved grandchildren Brandon and Tanner Fowler and Tate and Scarlett Shaffer. Preceding him in death was his older brother Scott Amos.

A private family funeral will be held at the Perrysville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Koch Funeral Home in Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements (www.kochfuneral.com).